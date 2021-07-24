Azerbaijan changes rules for air passenger transportation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision to change the ‘Temporary Rules for the Organization of Flights and Passenger Transportation by Air’ in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Trend reports.

According to the decision, air carriers operating flights to Azerbaijan accept foreigners and stateless persons on the flight under the following conditions:

- Passengers aged over 18 years only need a COVID-19 passport (a document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or immunity to COVID-19) and a document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19 and issued within 72 hours before departure;

- Passengers aged 1 to 18 years need a document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 and issued within 72 hours before departure;

- Passenger whose close relative (one of the parents, sister, brother, husband, wife and child, grandfather, grandmother, and grandson) or one of the family members (husband, wife, parents, children) is a citizen of Azerbaijan, needs a document confirming the degree of relationship, and a document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 and issued within 72 hours before departure.

Citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as holders of diplomatic passports, employees of diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, members of their families, foreigners with the right to work in Azerbaijan and stateless persons, foreigners and stateless persons who have a temporary or permanent residence permit in Azerbaijan, members their families (wife or husband, parents in their care, and children under 18, as well as children under 18 with disabilities), as well as passengers who have special permission from the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to enter the country, will be allowed on a flight if they have the appropriate supporting documents and a document confirming a negative result of the PCR test for COVID-19 and issued within 72 hours before departure.

For children under the age of 1 year, a document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 is not required (the child's age is set on the date of departure).