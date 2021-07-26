Azerbaijan provides bonuses to people who participated in fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Chingiz Safarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens who participated in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic received allowances and bonuses worth over 29.6 million manat ($17.4 million) from February through April 2021, Trend reports citing the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI).

“Health workers who participated in measures to combat coronavirus infection, in accordance with the working schedule (working hours), during the specified period were paid a bonus worth 26.4 million manat ($15.5 million), non-medical workers - 3.2 million manat ($1.88 million),” the agency said.

As reported, health workers of private medical institutions involved in measures to combat coronavirus infection were paid a supplement of 23,000 manat ($13,529).

Volunteers were paid bonuses in the amount of 26,500 manat or $15,588, more precisely 250 manat ($147) per month for each.

The agency continues to pay allowances for May.

By the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the payment of urgent salary increases for medical workers involved in measures to combat COVID-19 has been extended until August 1, 2021.