Azerbaijan announces list of work spheres where employees must be vaccinated
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has published a list of areas where workers will be required a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of immunity from COVID-19 infection, Trend reports.
The corresponding decision was signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues