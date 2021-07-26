Azerbaijan talks resuming activity of public transport on weekends
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The issue of resuming the activity of public transport on weekends has not been discussed yet, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
“There are many reasons for the growth rate of COVID-19 infection and one of them is the activity of people,” head of the department added. "One can see that the activity of people decreases because public transport does not work on weekends."
