Azerbaijan confirms 272 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 272 new COVID-19 cases, 80 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 340,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,136 of them have recovered, and 5,009 people have died. Currently, 3,570 people are under treatment in special hospitals.