Azerbaijan confirms 272 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries UPDATE
Details added (first version posted on 16:49)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 272 new COVID-19 cases, 80 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 340,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,136 of them have recovered, and 5,009 people have died. Currently, 3,570 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,616 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,980,697 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues