ADA’s Summer Camp in Azercell! (PHOTO)

Society 26 July 2021 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Leading mobile operator has acquainted schoolchildren with its digital operation.

Traditionally organized by ADA University for the pupils of various secondary schools in the country during the summer season, the "Summer Camp" program this time visited Azercell Telecom LLC in the frames of the Information Technology Week. The schoolchildren first visited the largest Azercell Customer Service Center (2 Basti Bagirova Street) and observed the work of Azercell’s employees at the front desk. They got acquainted with the customer service culture at Azercell, basics of the customer satisfaction, the process of responding the subscribers' questions by front desk staff.

Then, participants of the camp, who visited the head office of Azercell, were informed about network technologies. Azercell’s experts made presentations on the prospects of mobile technologies, the Internet of Things, and the prospects of the ICT industry in general. After the presentations, quizzes were organized for schoolchildren with the following distribution of gifts.

It should be noted that Azercell has been cooperating with ADA University in various fields for many years. The Company has supported ADA’s startup competitions, participated in career fairs, and contributed to the personal and professional development of a group of talented university students by providing scholarships.

Azercell attaches great importance to development of the education and enlightenment in Azerbaijan, as well as training of the specialists in the field of information and communication technologies, and also supports participation of the talented students in the international olympiads in informatics. The company has provided free codes and numbers for the “Busuu” language learning application to more than 1,000 children with special needs. Besides, Azercell has organized trainings for the students, teachers and parents on "Internet security and digital citizenship" in the capital and the regions.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

