Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
Employee of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan Bahruz Nasirov suffered as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Jabrayil district on July 27, Trend reports citing the Jabrayil district prosecutor's office.
Nasirov was sent to Mehdili village of Jabrayil district to search for unexploded ordnance.
As a result of the mine explosion, the employee of the agency was wounded.
The employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, forensic medical expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.
The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AKP (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion
Sight of Azerbaijan's destroyed historical heritage left very painful impression - French MP (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)