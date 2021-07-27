Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Employee of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan Bahruz Nasirov suffered as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Jabrayil district on July 27, Trend reports citing the Jabrayil district prosecutor's office.

Nasirov was sent to Mehdili village of Jabrayil district to search for unexploded ordnance.

As a result of the mine explosion, the employee of the agency was wounded.

The employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, forensic medical expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.