Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
Some 68,020 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 32,219 citizens, and the second one to 35,801 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,632,349 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,686,492 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,945,857 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AKP (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion
Sight of Azerbaijan's destroyed historical heritage left very painful impression - French MP (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)