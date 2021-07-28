Daily number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 700 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 750 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 341,933 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,393 of them have recovered, and 5,014 people have died. Currently, 4,526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,058 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,003,650 tests have been conducted so far.