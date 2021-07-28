Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
Trend:
Some 81,690 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,622 citizens, and the second one to 37,068 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,714,039 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,731,114 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,982,295 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
