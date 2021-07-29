Buta Airways to Increase the Number of Flights to Izmir

Society 29 July 2021 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Buta Airways to Increase the Number of Flights to Izmir

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline will increase the number of special flights from Baku to the Turkish resort city of Izmir from July 30.

As part of the summer schedule, another flight will be added to the daily flights on route Baku-Izmir-Baku three times a week (on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). Thus, the number of flights in this direction will be increased to 10 times a week.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of a ticket for the flight starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served in Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before check-in in order to pass all the formalities introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in advance.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

The entry rules for Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

Passengers travelling to Azerbaijan are also recommended to familiarize with the entry rules by following the link: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani low-cost airline performs flights to Izmir since December 6 last year.

We also note that, according to the approved Protocol on travel by using identity cards signed between the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan, starting from April 1, 2021, citizens of the two countries will be able to make mutual trips by using the identity cards of a new type.

