Azerbaijan confirms 615 more COVID-19 cases, 181 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 615 new COVID-19 cases, 181 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports on July 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 342,548 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,574 of them have recovered, and 5,019 people have died. Currently, 4,955 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,423 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,014,073 tests have been conducted so far.