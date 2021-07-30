Traditional General Meeting of AZAL’s Flight Crew was Held (PHOTO)

The traditional general meeting of the flight personnel of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan was held.

The meeting was opened by the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, who expressed gratitude to the entire flight crew for their high level of professionalism, strong performance, experience, contribution to the development of civil aviation and awareness of the importance of this structure today and in the future.

The successful development of civil aviation in Azerbaijan that we are witnessing today has been made possible through the constant support and care of the President Ilham Aliyev, Jahangir Asgarov said.

On the instructions of the Head of State, three international airports are under construction in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation - Fizuli, Zangilan and Lachin. Today, radio call signals of the national navigation systems are again transmitted in the sky over Karabakh after a prolonged period of calm. The aircrafts of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) were the first to receive these signals.

During the event, commitment to the high-quality training of Azerbaijani pilots as well as to the high level of flight safety was emphasized. In particular, the President of AZAL announced putting into operation of the latest-generation simulator for Embraer E-190 at the Pilot Training Center of the Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy. This complex, in addition to the existing flight simulators for Airbus 319/320 and Boeing 757/767, is designed to provide high quality training and professional development of pilots. Not only Azerbaijani, but also foreign airlines’ pilots receive flight training and certification at the Center.

“The civil aviation of Azerbaijan has many years of experience which we are continuing to enhance. The professionalism of Azerbaijani pilots is an irrefutable fact recognized by the world community of aviators. Today, the necessary steps are being taken to ensure the high level of proficiency of the flight crew,” Jahangir Asgarov said.

The entire flight crew of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 with the aim of improving safety and promoting protection of the life and health of passengers, the President of AZAL noted.

At the meeting, the pilots expressed their gratitude to the management of AZAL for the comfortable environment created for the flight personnel in the newly rebuilt office. Indeed, the experts of the latest IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) audit confirmed the compliance of the working environment created for the flight personnel by the flag carrier of Azerbaijan with the most stringent international requirements.

It should be noted that the meeting of the flight crew was attended by women pilots, who, along with the male team, today perform domestic and international passenger flights on aircraft.

“Female pilots who are passionate about what they do have become a part of our friendly flight team. During the Soviet period, the civil aviation of Azerbaijan already had experience with female pilots operating passenger aircrafts. And the first Azerbaijani female pilot was Leyla Mammadbekova, who made her flight in July 1931,” Jahangir Asgarov noted.

The President of AZAL also noted that the management maintains a constructive dialogue with the flight crew on an ongoing basis aimed at jointly addressing issues and realizing significant goals.

At the end of the meeting, Jahangir Asgarov wished the aviators good health and success in their work.