Rafael Aghayev wins first silver for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Olympics (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Famous Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev has won the first silver medal for Azerbaijani national team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

In the finals Aghayev lost to Luigi Busa (Italy) – 0-1.

As earlier reported, in the semifinals Aghayev defeated Gabor Harspataki (Hungary) – 7-0.