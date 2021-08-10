Growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan worrying - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

The easing of the quarantine regime [introduced due to COVID-19 pandemic] in Azerbaijan caused some carelessness among the population, Akif Gurbanov, deputy director for scientific work at the Research Prophylaxis Institute under the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told Trend on Aug.10.

According to Gurbanov, a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 infected people in Azerbaijan has been observed following the permission to hold weddings, the opening of restaurants and shops, the metro, as well as other measures to mitigate the quarantine.

He said that after the easing of the quarantine regime, the citizens began to contact more, and the number of infection cases grew due to non-compliance with the pandemic-related rules.

"This shows that we need to be careful and more actively take part in the vaccination [against COVID-19]. True, part of the population was vaccinated, another part recovered and immunity was formed in their body,” the deputy director noted. “However, it should be borne in mind that there are many people who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t been infected with the virus. Therefore, amid the growing number of infected people, protective measures should be taken.”

“At the same time, the growth of these indicators testifies that the population hasn’t yet developed massive immunity against the virus. Therefore, it’s necessary to strictly follow the established rules. We have one way to keep ourselves safe, and that is vaccination. Everyone should take part in this process," Gurbanov also said.

The expert reminded that the pandemic still continues.

“The relatively favorable situation in Azerbaijan is the result of measures taken by the state. Everyone clearly sees what is happening in neighboring countries, that is, there is a very large number of infected people among the countries’ population. If we want to return to normal life without hard restrictions, vaccination is necessary," he added.

