Azerbaijan preparing concept of tourism in Shusha city, Dashalty village (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Azerbaijan is preparing concept of tourism work to be conducted in Shusha city and nearby Dashalty village [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Aug.11.
"Corresponding work will begin in Sugovushan [settlement] as well. However, ensuring security is of primary importance," he said.
According to the agency’s head, it’s also planned to develop the so-called dark tourism in Karabakh.
"As you know, this practice is widely used in many countries of the world. Part of the ruins in some places of a city is kept, and tourists visiting these ruins are informed about their history. We plan to implement this concept in Aghdam,” he noted.
“In a certain area of the city [Aghdam], the remains of destroyed houses will be kept as they are. At the same time this would attract foreign tourists, as well as become a reminder for future generations. We mustn’t forget our history, we must draw lessons from it," added Naghiyev.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @cingizsafarli