Azerbaijan shares figures for COVID-19 vaccinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The task of vaccinating the population in Azerbaijan has been completed by 30 percent, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Rashad Mahmudov told Trend.

According to him, in order to prevent a pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) recommends vaccinating at least 70-75 percent of the population.

“In the case of Azerbaijan, about 7-7.5 million people need to be vaccinated. That is, if to exclude the third dose, then the population should receive 15 million doses of the vaccine. At the moment, 5.5 million doses of vaccines have been used in the country, and this is 30 percent of the planned volume,” Mahmudov said.

He noted the inadmissibility of misleading the population by spreading false information.

“I would like to draw the attention of persons without medical education and medical personnel experiencing difficulties in assessing medical statistics that an unprofessional approach to analysis due to the number of vaccines used is misleading society,” Mahmudov noted.