Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

Trend:

Some 66,519 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 52,661 citizens, and the second one to 13,858 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,932,734 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,526,467 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,406,267 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.