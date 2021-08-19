Azerbaijan confirms 3,614 more COVID-19 cases, 1,114 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 1,114 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 380,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 342,256 of them have recovered, and 5,231 people have died. Currently, 33,431 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,786 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,268,668 tests have been conducted so far.