Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug.27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.27

Trend:

Some 74,220 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,691 citizens, and the second one to 29,529 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,493,757 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,929 404 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,564 353 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.