Azerbaijan confirms 4,010 COVID-19 cases, 2,898 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2,898 patients have recovered, and 41 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 417,996 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 361,128 of them have recovered, and 5,553 people have died. Currently, 51,315 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,536 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,431,053 tests have been conducted so far.
