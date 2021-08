Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze at tournament in Hungary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Young Azerbaijani gymnast Kamilla Seyidzade won bronze at the Gracia Fair Cup international tournament in Hungary with a 19.850 score, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Leyli Ismayilova, showed her best result in the exercise with the ball, ranking ninth.