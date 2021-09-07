Some teachers in Azerbaijan still refuse COVID-19 vaccination - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:42

Some teachers in Azerbaijan still refuse COVID-19 vaccination, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, all workers of the education sphere must be vaccinated [from COVID-19] or submit a certificate of contraindications.

"We don’t force those who have contraindications to be vaccinated. If up to 80 percent of the educational workers are vaccinated, then this is not due to their desire, but to their professionalism," he noted.

Full-time education around Azerbaijani schools in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.