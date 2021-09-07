People with symptoms of fever to be banned from entering schools in Azerbaijan - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Entrance to schools in Azerbaijan will be prohibited for persons with a body temperature higher than 37 degrees, Rustam Aghayev, adviser to the education minister, said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Aghayev, the body temperature of each person entering the school will be measured.

"If body temperature of pupils or teachers is higher than 37 degrees, they won’t be permitted into the school,” he noted.

The advisor added that if someone’s temperature rises during a lesson, then this person will be isolated.

Full-time education in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.