Azerbaijan confirms 2,557 new COVID-19 cases, 3,592 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,557 new COVID-19 cases, 3,592 patients have recovered, and 39 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 450,282 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 389,977 of them have recovered, and 5,959 people have died, the number of active patients is 50,754.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,220 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,593,820 tests have been conducted so far.