Azerbaijan confirms 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 3,725 recoveries
September 14
Azerbaijan has detected 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 3,725 patients have recovered, and 33 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 463,326 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 416,194 of them have recovered, and 6,167 people have died, the number of active patients is 40,965.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,991 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,675,110 tests have been conducted so far.
