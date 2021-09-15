COVID-19 related quarantine extended in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15
Trend:
The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) Dec.1, 2021, Trend reports.
