Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Some 1,025 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 410 citizens, and the second one to 615 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,977,574 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,619,842 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,357,732 people - the second dose.