Azerbaijan confirms 1,594 more COVID-19 cases, 2,543 recoveries

September 21

Azerbaijan has detected 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, 2,543 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 475,053 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 439,080 of them have recovered, and 6,353 people have died. Currently, 29,620 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,583 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,764,847 tests have been conducted so far.