Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Some 63,462 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,542 citizens, and the second one to 47,920 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,106,885 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,652,121 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,454,764 people - the second dose.