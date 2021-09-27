Azerbaijan to suspend traffic flow to mark Remembrance Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
In order to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the second Karabakh war, which ended with the Victory of Azerbaijan, traffic flow will be suspended throughout Azerbaijan at 12:00 (GMT+4) on September 27, Trend reports citing the country’s State Traffic Police Department.
At 12:00, a minute of silence will be honored in memory of the martyrs of the second Karabakh war.
Azerbaijan is honoring the blessed memory of the martyrs as part of Remembrance Day.
