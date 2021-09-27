Azerbaijan's State Security Service shares video dedicated to Remembrance Day

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has prepared a video dedicated to the Remembrance Day celebrated on September 27, Trend reports referring to the Service's website.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificing their lives for their Motherland, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia occupation, by order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually mark September 27 as the Remembrance Day.