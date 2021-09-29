Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Some 67,977 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,583 citizens, and the second one to 52,394 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,485,952 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,745,715 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,740,237 people - the second dose.

---

