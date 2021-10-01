Azerbaijan's prosecutor general talks completed criminal cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

The investigation of 10,622 criminal cases has been completed in Azerbaijan since early 2021, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in an article published by 'Azerbaijan' newspaper, Trend reports.

Aliyev also said that 883 of them were investigated by the prosecutor's office.

Aliyev noted that the prosecutor's office sent 571 criminal cases to the courts along with indictments.

“In total, 8,378 criminal cases, jointly investigated with other investigative structures, were sent to the courts along with indictments. A number of crimes remained unsolved from past years, including five crimes of premeditated murder, were revealed out, the perpetrators were brought to justice,” Aliyev added.