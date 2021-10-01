Azerbaijan confirms 689 more COVID-19 cases, 1,816 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 689 new COVID-19 cases, 1,816 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 484,591 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 460,738 of them have recovered, and 6,543 people have died. Currently, 17,310 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,558 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,868 tests have been conducted so far.