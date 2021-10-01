Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1
Trend:
Some 68,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct.1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,611 citizens, and the second one to 52,121 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,623,360 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,778,843 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,844,517 people - the second dose.
