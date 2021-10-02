Azerbaijan confirms 684 more COVID-19 cases, 2,060 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 684 new COVID-19 cases, 2,060 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 485,275 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 462,798 of them have recovered, and 6,559 people have died. Currently, 15,918 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,832 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,878,405 tests have been conducted so far.