Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at European Championship in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes took second place at the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Pesaro (Italy), Trend reports.

Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli, who are part of a mixed pair, won a silver medal in the championship.

Earlier, during the European Championship, a bronze medal was won by the women's group, which included Mansuma Mamedzade, Leyla Bashirova and Nazrin Farmanova.

The European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships are held in Italy from September 29th to October 3rd.