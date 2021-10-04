I'm looking forward to return to native Jabrayil after mine clearance - former Azerbaijani IDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Former Azerbaijani IDP Fazil Guliyev from Jabrayil city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] said he's looking forward to returning to his native city after its demining, Trend reports.

Speaking about feelings that Guliyev experienced when he heard about the liberation of Jabrayil, he noted that it was one of the happiest days in his life.

"A year has passed since the liberation of the city of Jabrayil, in which I was born. I took part in the first Karabakh war [in the 1990s], in the battles for Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Zangilan. As soon as I heard the news of the liberation of Jabrayil, while at work, I cried with joy," the former IDP reminded.

"I was waiting for this day for many years," he said. "I thank the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and our army for giving us this joy. May the Almighty rest the souls of our martyrs, I wish a speedy recovery to all the war veterans."

October 4, 2021, is the day of the anniversary of the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and a number of villages of the Jabrayil district - Karhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhary Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, and Dejal from the occupation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.