UN Office at Geneva and Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting High-Level Meeting (PHOTO)

Nizami Ganjavi International Center and United Nations Office at Geneva in partnership hosting High-Level Meeting to discuss climate crisis, an unsustainable economic and social order and rising geopolitical tensions, under the title of “Peace, Diversity and our Common Humanity”.

Over the course of the two-day event, which will be webcast live from the Palais des Nations on 4-5 October 2021, different aspects of the current world situation will be discussed in the following four panels: “Peace and Security in a Changing World”, “Diversity in the Context of Our Common Humanity”, “Environment and Climate as All-Encompassing Issues” and “Equality within the Sustainable Development Goals”.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has just published his report “Our Common Agenda”, calling on the international community to join forces to tackle the rising nationalism, deep-rooted rifts, glaring inequalities and the climate emergency which mark our current world situation, and to strengthen and accelerate multilateral cooperation in the coming years.

The aim of this high-level event is to heed this call and to endorse both multilateralism and the values of peace, human rights, dignity, equality, justice and solidarity that have underpinned the work of the United Nations for over 75 years.

Organized by the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the event will be a platform for over 30 high-level UN personalities as well as former Heads of State and Government to discuss current challenges and possible actions needed to uphold values like peace, diversity, and humanity. Participants includes Director-General of UN Office at Geneva Tatyana Valovaya, Co-Chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga, President of Latvia 1999-2007 and Ismail Serageldin, Vice-President of the World Bank 1992-2000 as well as Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Croatia 2015-2020, Mladen Ivanic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018, Gordon Brown, Prime Minister of the UK 2007-2010, H.E Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Miguel Angel Moratinos, High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Under-Secretary General of UN and many others.