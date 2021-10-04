Azerbaijan confirms 391 more COVID-19 cases, 835 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 391 new COVID-19 cases, 835 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 486,378 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 465,446 of them have recovered, and 6,584 people have died. Currently, 14,348 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,962 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,892,127 tests have been conducted so far.