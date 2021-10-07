How shops can reduce losses from theft and mistakes of cashiers? (PHOTO)

Ask the head of the security service or the head of the retail chain: “Do you know how much of your income is lost due to the actions of cashiers? They often answer: “Nobody steals here”, “Nobody violates discipline here”, “Nobody gives surplus to our clients”. Unfortunately, in almost 100 percent of cases, further work to identify fraud and violations at the cashier desks shows that this is not the case. Cash operations control systems (COCS) help to make sure of this.

In this article, we’ll consider in what scenarios money “leaks” from retailers at the cashier registers, why this is difficult to be detected through standard video surveillance. How COCS helps to find violators and reduce the financial losses of a shop – we’ll clearly show on the example of the Set Prisma system, one of the leaders of this market in Russia.

Just video surveillance isn’t enough

In Russia, for example, 90 percent of retail outlets are equipped with video surveillance cameras, but only a few companies have the resources to systematically, regularly, and deeply analyze a video material. Recordings help when it’s needed to deal with a specific incident, but fraud and errors at the cash register are quiet and confident! The can be accidentally detected while watching a video, or after spending a lot of time.

A specialized tool is needed that will automatically identify suspicious incidents at the checkout. This is the essence of the cash operations control system (COCS). It synchronizes the video image from the camera aimed at the cash register and information from the cash register, analyzes the data - and focuses the attention of the security officer or the shop manager on all suspicious incidents (actions of the cashier).

The system employs an operator who is provided with a ready-made list of all suspicious episodes for a certain period for viewing. Specialists have been working on the interfaces and efficiency of the system since 2003, so in a modern COCS one analyst can easily control, for example, 25 shops with 2-4 cash registers.

COCS can significantly expand the capabilities of the video surveillance system already installed in the retail network and provide new valuable information to the security service despite that the solution pays for itself in the first months (and sometimes weeks).

We test system - we dismiss offenders and reduce shop losses

The results of the COCS application are always impressive. Recently, the system has been tested at several shops - as a result, 7 people were dismissed for violations, 5 criminal cases were opened. Frauds were revealed at the cash registers, the existence of which the client didn’t even suspect, and he has hundreds of shops in the country.

By identifying violations and dealing with the culprits, a retailer can easily eliminate their recurrence and reduce its losses. Retailers reluctantly share specific amounts of openings, but here's an example: with the help of Set Prisma, a retail chain of 8 shops with 10-15 cash registers identified and eliminated violations for 3.5-4 million rubles per year.

What violations we don’t notice at the cash register

There is evidence that in Russia the direct financial damage to retailers from theft, violations, and mistakes of staff at the checkout accounts for about 30 percent of total shop losses. There are also indirect losses when there is no direct shortage at the cash register, but due to the actions of the cashier, the retailer incurs reputational costs and the shop loses its customers: improper appearance and behavior, miscalculation or deception that the buyer finds at home, violations of regulations leading to fines. The Set Prisma system has already known 90 violations at the checkout line - all of them were recorded during the long-term practice of leading Russian retailers.

Theft and fraud cases take place at cash registers

Usually, the biggest losses to a retailer are caused by deliberate actions of cashiers in order to embezzle money or its equivalent. For example:

The buyer pays for the goods and leaves without taking the check. What does the cashier do? Cancels the check or deletes the position inside the check (usually the most expensive one) - and takes the cash for himself/herself. This scheme is found in 90 percent of our clients, especially on weekends, when cashiers work without administrators and managers.

When calculating, the cashier uses his discount card with an increased discount - and assigns bonuses to the client, which he/she can then pay off.

The cashier fictitiously returns the goods, without contacting the buyer and the returned goods, and appropriates the withdrawn amount.

Many violations from this category are carried out in collusion with “their” customer or with another cashier to make personal purchases.

Why is it important to reveal this? By catching the thief "by the hand", the retailer immediately eliminates the source of losses, informs the rest of the employees about the violation and its consequences. This has a positive effect on the remaining colleagues. In the first 2-3 months of using COCS, you can completely improve your retail outlet, stop all thefts, reduce operational errors and improve discipline.

Mistakes are made at cashier desks

This is the second category of violations - unintentional, but they are everywhere. For some retailers, it even surpasses the category of deliberate violations in terms of the amount of losses or the number of errors.

The buyer, weighing the product on self-service scales, deliberately reduces its weight. The cashier, not noticing, checks out the product. The shop is suffering losses.

The cashier makes a mistake by manually entering the product code. In the shop, a re-grading is formed, and the buyer leaves with the product for which he didn’t pay.

When selling group goods, 1 product is often checked out in the package, and the whole is given away. This can be part of a conspiracy, or it can be a mistake, especially in the evening when the cashier is tired and there are queues in the shop.

The product is accidentally skipped when scanning, and much more.

Why is it important to reveal this? It’s impossible to completely eliminate losses due to carelessness for obvious reasons. However, the cashier's attention can be drawn to the error, conduct additional training and reduce the likelihood of its recurrence. The Set Prisma report clearly shows who exactly and at what moment the error occurred, so as not to demotivate more attentive colleagues.

COCS will also record such a disciplinary violation as an open cash drawer. Often, it's opening without making a payment signalizes that the cashier is withdrawing the surplus money or recounting it for some purpose.

Why is it important to identify these violations? It is important to identify and suppress disciplinary violations before negligence of the staff leads to financial losses for the retailer.

