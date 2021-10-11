Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Some 511 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 226 citizens, and the second one to 285 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,997,289 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,889,404 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,107,885 people - the second dose.