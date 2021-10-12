Azerbaijan has enough artificial lung ventilation devices - Health Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Currently, there is no shortage of artificial lung ventilation devices in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.
According to Gasimov, it is possible that at a certain period of time, certain difficulties arose with shortage of artificial lung ventilation devices.
“But at the moment there is no such problem. We have enough equipment; we even have equipment that is not used because it is unnecessary. But, if necessary, the equipment stored in warehouses can be used,” Gasimov said.
