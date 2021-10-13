Azerbaijan's national football team plays another match within qualifying stage of 2022 World Cup
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
The Azerbaijani national football team played with Serbia in the seventh tour of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup, Trend reports.
The match, which took place in Serbia, ended in a victory for the hosts with a score of 3: 1
After seven games played, the Azerbaijani national team is in last place in the group with 1 point. The Serbian national team is leading in the group with 17 points.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Turk TV channel on October 13, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes control of treatment of 10-year-old child suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)
Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani wrestlers who return from World Wrestling Championship in Oslo (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish customs agreement to provide platform for international co-op - Georgian official