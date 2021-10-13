Azerbaijan's national football team plays another match within qualifying stage of 2022 World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The Azerbaijani national football team played with Serbia in the seventh tour of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup, Trend reports.

The match, which took place in Serbia, ended in a victory for the hosts with a score of 3: 1

After seven games played, the Azerbaijani national team is in last place in the group with 1 point. The Serbian national team is leading in the group with 17 points.