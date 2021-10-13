Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO) UPDATE

Society 13 October 2021 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version posted 09:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13

Trend:

As a result of a serious accident on the Baku-airport highway, according to preliminary information, five people died and 21 people (11 men and 10 women) were hospitalized with various injuries, the Baku city ambulance and emergency medical station told Trend.

According to the information at 09:00 (GMT+4), eight injured were hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center, 13 - in the city clinical hospital №3. Currently, there is no exact information about the victims of the road accident, detailed information will be provided later.

The Baku Transport Agency told Trend earlier that a Mercedes truck moving in the direction of Mardakan district, collided with a passenger bus. After a collision with a truck, the bus overturned.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred became the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel.

