Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 49,044 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 35,556 citizens, and the second one to 13,488 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,567,956 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,190,492 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,377,464 people - the second dose.