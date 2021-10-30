Nar supports development of ICT specialists in the country

Nar organizes ‘Fundamentals of Mobile Communication’ training for students majoring in technical specialties in order to train local staff in the mobile market and turn young people into professionals in a short time after graduation. The training is conducted free with the organizational support of the university administration.

Focused primarily on the operating principle of the mobile network and communication technologies, the ‘Fundamentals of Mobile Communication’ informs students about the practical aspects of mobile communication as a useful addition to the curriculum of universities. Thus, the training session is developed and conducted by Nar’s qualified technical staff. Therefore, the participating students get knowledge directly from the professionals of this area and can address their questions to the representatives of Nar.

The attendees will be awarded certificates by Nar at the end of the training, as an indicator of the new knowledge received in the field of mobile communications. This year, the first training will be held for students of the Azerbaijan Technical University.

It should be noted that in early 2021, the Azerbaijan Technical University and Nar’s management team held a meeting in the framework of the company’s CSR strategy and agreed on the new areas of cooperation. This training is part of the mobile operator's corporate social responsibility strategy, as well as one of the areas of cooperation with the Azerbaijan Technical University.

