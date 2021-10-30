Azerbaijan confirms 2,189 more COVID-19 cases, 1,585 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:59

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,585 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 529,109 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 492,374 of them have recovered, and 7,049 people have died. Currently, 29,686 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,051 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,183,839 tests have been conducted so far.